JMP Securities Raises Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $75.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ IART traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,373. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $66.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,808 shares of company stock worth $1,509,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

