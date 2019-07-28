JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €59.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.17 ($80.43).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €61.94 ($72.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 12-month high of €84.91 ($98.73). The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

