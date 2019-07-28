Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5,805.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 146,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.68. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $236,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

