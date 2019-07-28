Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $437,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 543 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.03.

NYSE:PANW opened at $227.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.93. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -412.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $237,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,553,058.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Bonvanie sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,114,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,392 shares of company stock worth $46,533,005. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

