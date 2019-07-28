Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,516,000 after acquiring an additional 463,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,731,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $302.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.01. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

