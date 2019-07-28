Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 660,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $750,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.16. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

