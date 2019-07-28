KeyCorp Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $860.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $780.00 to $860.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Maxim Group began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $687.73.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $779.86 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $789.50. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $738.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.