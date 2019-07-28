KeyCorp Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $125.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.89.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after acquiring an additional 851,398 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 155,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 150,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Paypal by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.