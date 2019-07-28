KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

IJR stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

