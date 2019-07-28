KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $199,000 in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,817,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $96,020,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 430.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,756,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7,163.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,264,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 298.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,543,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

