Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty updated its FY19 guidance to $1.44-1.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 3,456,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,721. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 37,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 601,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.