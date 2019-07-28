Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.79.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

