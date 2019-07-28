Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0000

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. Kin has a market cap of $11.66 million and $717,838.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, CoinFalcon and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00290566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.01542266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00120041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, COSS, Mercatox, Allbit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, YoBit, IDEX, Stellarport, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

