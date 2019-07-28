Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSL. TheStreet cut USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $90.67 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 815 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $71,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $159,772.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,457,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,122. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.