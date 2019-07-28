Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44.

KEX stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 754,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,680. Kirby has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.13.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $419,200.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $2,368,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

