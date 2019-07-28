Knekted (KNT) Hits Market Cap of $159,334.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. Knekted has a market capitalization of $159,334.00 and $15,533.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00289173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.01547480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Knekted Token Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

