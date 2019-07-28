Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 840,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 733,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

