Krios (KRI) Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Krios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $33,874.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00291351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.01554675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00118630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios' total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,728,967 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

