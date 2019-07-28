Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post sales of $28.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.20 billion. Kroger reported sales of $27.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $122.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.39 billion to $123.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.44 billion to $128.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

KR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Kroger has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,410. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Kroger by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

