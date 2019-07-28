KUN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,739.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, KUN has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN token can now be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00057606 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $11,113.00 and $2,739.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00287967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.01564397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00118532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange.

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

