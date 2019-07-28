Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.10-$11.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.44-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.47 billion.Laboratory Corp. of America also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.54.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $182.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $983,260.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,191 shares of company stock worth $4,948,144. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

