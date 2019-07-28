Lambda Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $79.59 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00292447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.01576134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00119833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023713 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

