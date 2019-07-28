Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,320,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,672. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

