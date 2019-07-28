Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE F opened at $9.57 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.