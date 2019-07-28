Lau Associates LLC Has $441,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lau Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. 12,257,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,250,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

