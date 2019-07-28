Laurentian Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$14.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.78.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of $881.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$15.84.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.41) by C$3.82. The firm had revenue of C$246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

