Legacy Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 540,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

