Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,275.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.34, for a total value of $246,098.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,245.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock worth $20,469,998. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.80. 365,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.25. Lendingtree has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

