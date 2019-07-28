LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 333,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,872. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

