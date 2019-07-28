LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,991.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553 shares of company stock valued at $645,043 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $118.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,250.41. 4,803,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,114.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.73.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

