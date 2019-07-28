Libbey (LBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Libbey to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter.

LBY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. Libbey has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

