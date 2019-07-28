Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.49).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.05) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.