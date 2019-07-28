Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,900 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 1,542,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $57,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $644,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $227,266,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,902,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 296,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 32.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,659,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,370. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

