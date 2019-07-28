Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00028458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00938182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000377 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.