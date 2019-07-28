LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $71.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.74 or 0.05997806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048339 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001325 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

