Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Marth acquired 21,550 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,325,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 822,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527,311 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,209,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 497,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 923,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

