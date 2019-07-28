Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $113,641.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00290304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01553569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00119785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.