LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.38 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.30-2.38 EPS.

Shares of LKQ opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40. LKQ has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $197,821,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,286,000 after buying an additional 4,926,755 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $93,177,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,079,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,176,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,777,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

