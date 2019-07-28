Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Loews by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:L opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,280 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $66,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,340.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $485,213.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,892,556. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

