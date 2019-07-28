Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,924,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $734,285,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after acquiring an additional 826,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

