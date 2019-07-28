LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LRAD by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LRAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LRAD alerts:

Shares of LRAD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 57,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,790. LRAD has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. LRAD had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LRAD will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.