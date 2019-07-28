LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.98, 98,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 98,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXU.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%. Equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

