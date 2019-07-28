MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $542,444.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00290340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.01539007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00119818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

