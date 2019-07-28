Maincoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Mercatox. Maincoin has a total market cap of $530,296.00 and $34,348.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.19 or 0.05996636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001324 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001269 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,656,822 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

