Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$60.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.05. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$40.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $545.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.78, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheena Keslick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$28,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,675. Insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $99,687 in the last ninety days.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

