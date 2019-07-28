Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Mallinckrodt reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NYSE:MNK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,110. The stock has a market cap of $562.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mallinckrodt (MNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.