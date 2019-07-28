Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 755,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,549.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 187,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMI. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

MMI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 201,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

