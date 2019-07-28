Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Get Marine Products alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Ifs Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Marine Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Marine Products stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,171. The firm has a market cap of $497.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.52. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 4,129.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marine Products during the first quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 49.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marine Products during the first quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.