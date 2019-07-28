MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. MarineMax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.92.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.41. 323,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

