Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.36.

MAR opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $871,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,155.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

